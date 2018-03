North Girls Basketball’s season is over, but senior Anna Newman will sport the Huskies jersey one last time as an Indiana All-Star this summer.

Newman is one of 13 players selected to play three games in June at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The University of Evansville commit is the program’s all-time scoring leader with more than 1,400 career points.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments