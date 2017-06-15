Northern McLean Co. Under Water Boil Advisory

A water boil advisory is in effect for residents in parts of north McLean County, Kentucky until further notice. The boil advisory is in place due to a six-inch water line break that happened between the 4200 and 4500 block of Highway 431.

North McLean Co. Water District says the advisory is in place for all of its customers East of Highway 431, including Hickory Hills subdivision, Highway 136 East and Buck Creek Church Road.

At least 300 customers will be affected by this boil advisory.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

