A Northerly Breeze With Rain To Follow

Good Evening,

It was another quiet day throughout the Tri-State. Temperatures reached their highest point since Friday; we tipped the scales at 88° in Evansville. That being said, our northerly wind flow continued to keep dew points manageable and more or less comfortable earlier today.

Our northerly wind flow is expected to continue for at least the next four days and you better believe that will help keep temperatures below average heights during that period. The reason behind the cooler-than-average conditions? Two separate cold fronts. The first of the which will reach the region overnight. The frontal boundary will pass supplying little more than some added cloud cover during the predawn hours tomorrow, a continuation of our northerly winds and a dip in humidity.

The secondary front will reach our Illinois Counties late Thursday afternoon before progressing eastward through the region that evening. A broken line of shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to form along the leading edge of the advancing front. Any potential risk for Severe Weather appears as though it will remain far to our northeast for the time being, though we could see some isolated heavy downpours from a few cells that may form along the line.

After reaching our westernmost counties around 5:00 P.M. CT on Thursday, the line of showers storms will position itself over Evansville at 7:00 P.M. CT. It will continue its eastbound journey through the Tri-State until about 11:30 P.M. CT when it will exit the easternmost reaches of the viewing area.

After some lingering isolated showers after midnight early Friday morning, conditions are expected to remain dry for the River City and surrounding areas through at least late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. It’s at that point that our longer range models are indicating the arrival of our next rain chances due to an approaching core of low pressure barreling its way out of the Great Plains. At least we’ll stay dry for the majority of our Saturday.

Comments

comments