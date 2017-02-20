Northeast Dubois Community Mourning Student Death

Northeast Dubois High School and the surrounding community is mourning the loss of a student. Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says around 3AM on Sunday, Chad Knies was driving his truck along Purdue Farm Road when for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the roadway hitting an embankment. Deputies say Knies was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Authorities say it is still unclear how or why the vehicle left the roadway early Sunday morning. As investigators continue to look into what happened friends and family are trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy. By all accounts Knies was a farm boy, a hard working, back woods, country kid who simply loved life, “He’s up there doing burnouts in his truck and planting a field so obviously God was ready for him to come home before we were,” said classmate Kenadi Rumble.

Classmates say Knies operated at a mile a minute and it was no different over the weekend, “Chad was the guy that could go all night long and still get up the next morning and go to work. I honestly think it caught up to him, he fell asleep, accelerated a little too fast and went off the side,” said Rumble.

A prayer service was held Monday at his church in Celestine, as students are mourning they are learning from the tragedy, “Wear your seatbelt, no one around here likes to wear their seatbelt, especially not him,” said Amanda Ehrhard.

Knies was an adamant farmer, students are wearing an orange ribbon honoring his love of Allis Chalmers tractors. Apparently Knies would debate to the bone that John Deere was in fact NOT the best tractor ever made.

Visitation will be held at Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel in Jasper on Tuesday from 2-8PM. Funeral services begin at 10AM at St. Celestine Chapel.

