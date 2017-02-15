Northbound Twin Bridge Lane Restrictions Back Through Weekend

A northbound lane restriction on the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges will continue Thursday and into this weekend. Northbound work is in place Wednesday for guardrail upgrades, which is expected to be in place until 5 p.m.

To continue installation work on a solar navigation lighting system, a contractor will have northbound lane restrictions on U.S. 41 Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The contractor will return with a northbound lane restriction Friday night at 9:00 p.m. to continue work around the clock this weekend until Sunday.

Drivers are asked to use caution while driving in this area and allow for extra travel time. This is part of a more than $600,000 solar navigation light upgrade project. The estimated completion date is May 1st.

More upgrades will start on the southbound bridge approach in the coming weeks. This work is to prepare for a deck overlay on the southbound bridge, but it can be completed without lane restrictions.

