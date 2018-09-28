Northbound Lanes of Twin Bridge Closed Due to Accident

UPDATE: Officials say the northbound lanes are clear and should soon be open to traffic.

Emergency crew have been dispatched to the Northbound Twin Bridge on a report of a two-car accident.

Both lanes of the bridge are closed at this time.

Officials say one vehicle is overturned and injuries have been reported, though the severity of those injuries isn’t known at this time.

44News has a crew heading to the scene, we will continue to provide updates as we receive more information.

Comments

comments