Home Kentucky Northbound Lanes Closed after Semi Overturns on I69 Near Robards, KY April 12th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky Pinterest

A semi driver is trapped after his vehicle overturned on I69 near KY 416 near Robards, Kentucky.

As of 10:40 PM the northbound lanes of I69 are closed in the area and drivers are asked to find another route.

Stay with us for updates as more information becomes available.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments