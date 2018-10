The Huskies girls soccer team won its third sectional title in the last four years after Kendyl Guzman and the North defense shut out Castle 1-0.

The Knights put several shots on goal in the second half, but Guzman saved them all to help the Huskies take home the trophy.

North will now face Floyd Central Saturday at 11 p.m. ET from Bloomington South High School.

