North Unified Track Handles Every Hurdle

With graduation just weeks away, one North High School team kicks off its season Wednesday.

The Huskies Unified Track Team, which consists of 12 members who have intellectual disabilities, hosted Bosse and Central at Bundrant Stadium.

Unified Tracked kicked off statewide in 2014. Since then, the Huskies have been handling every hurdle. The Indiana High School Athletics Association (IHSAA) and Special Olympics Indiana propelled this project to include sanctioned activities for those with disabilities.



