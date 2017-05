The Huskies needed to survive a pair of middle-inning rallies from the Panthers, but were able to beat Reitz 4-2.

The home team had chances to tie the game in the fourth and fifth innings, but two timely strikeouts and a flyout kept the North advantage.

Up next for the Huskies is a home game Monday against Mater Dei, while Reitz plays Bosse.

