Home Indiana Evansville North Side Restaurant Set To Reopen After Renovating Business October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A north side business is set to reopen soon after it closed over the summer for renovations. A post on Pie Pan’s Facebook page says the business is set to reopen very soon. There were pictures posted on the page as well with some of the renovations.

Pie Pan closed over the summer to make some renovations that included new tables, chairs, lighting, flooring, and kitchen equipment.

In July, the store’s owner said she was retiring after 32 years and sold the business.

There’s no word on when the restaurant will reopen.

Comments

comments