44News | Evansville, IN

North Side Restaurant Set To Reopen After Renovating Business

North Side Restaurant Set To Reopen After Renovating Business

October 9th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

A north side business is set to reopen soon after it closed over the summer for renovations. A post on Pie Pan’s Facebook page says the business is set to reopen very soon. There were pictures posted on the page as well with some of the renovations.

Pie Pan closed over the summer to make some renovations that included new tables, chairs, lighting, flooring, and kitchen equipment.

In July, the store’s owner said she was retiring after 32 years and sold the business.

There’s no word on when the restaurant will reopen.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.