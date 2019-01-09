North Posey Students Participate in 30 Day Kindness Challenge

North Posey students are starting a month-long challenge that tackles bullying head-on. Students at the junior high and high school students are participating in the 30 Days of Kindness challenge.

They are encouraged to take part in different activities each day including writing notes to one another, sitting with someone who is by themselves, and talking to someone they haven’t before.

Wednesday’s challenge is writing sticky notes to place on lockers at the end of the day. The simple activities hold life lessons to help end bullying and can remind students of life’s golden rule.

Eight grader Dharma Fribley Says, “The feeling you get from being kind to someone else is a good feeling and you want to have everyone have that feeling because some people don’t have as many friends so they don’t want to go to school so having something that they can come to school and be excited about can help make someone else’s day brighter and that’s ultimately what you want to do.”

The challenge also includes bringing cleaning items and hygiene products to their homerooms to donate to Aurora and using chalk to decorate student parking spaces.

The official challenge will last until February 15th.

