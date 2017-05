Home Indiana Evansville North Posey Students Held Their Fifth Annual Crushing Cancer Carnival May 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville Pinterest

North Posey Jr. students held its annual “Crushing Cancer Carnival” today. The event was held on May 19 and commenced at 12 p.m.

The event allows students to participate in things like water gun races, ring toss, and toilet paper throws.

Pam Schmitt, a teacher at North Posey, says all of the items at the carnival were donated, so all the money raised will go to fight cancer.

This is the fifth year for the event at North Posey.

