North Posey Steals Teamwork Classic Opener 75-22
The North Posey Vikings started the Toyota Teamwork Classic 1-0 with a 75-22 win over Evansville Christian School.
Next up for the Vikings is a road game against Wood Memorial Friday at 7:15 p.m.
December 20th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Sports
