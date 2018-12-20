44News | Evansville, IN

North Posey Steals Teamwork Classic Opener 75-22

December 20th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The North Posey Vikings started the Toyota Teamwork Classic 1-0 with a 75-22 win over Evansville Christian School.

Next up for the Vikings is a road game against Wood Memorial Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

