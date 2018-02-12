Home Kentucky Henderson North Middle School Cheerleaders Win Second Place At UCA Nationals February 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

North Middle School cheerleaders placed second at the UCA Nationals at Disney World. The team placed second in the nation with their game day routine and 13th in the nation with their traditional routine.

The team has already made history being the first middle school from Henderson County to compete at the national level. The last time a Henderson County School made it to nationals was in 2012.

The team left for Disney World last Thursday.

North Middle School cheerleaders will return home with a trophy and each cheerleader received a silver medal.

Comments

comments