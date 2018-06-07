North, Memorial, and Castle Boys Golf Teams Advance to State
Three boys golf teams out of Evansville dominate regionals in Montgomery to advance to the state finals.
North claims another regional title, shooting a team score of 298 at Country Oaks Golf Club. Stewie Hobgood and Mitchell Johnson co-led the Huskies with even par, 72.
Memorial placed second overall, and 11 strokes behind North, with a team score of 309.
Castle placed third overall, advancing as a team to the state finals by one shot. The Knights were led by Adam Bratton, who was medalist with two-under, 70.
The state finals play next week at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.