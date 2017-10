The North Husky community is rallying around the family of Chanda Hatt. Hatt was shot and killed in front of her husband and two children, October 13th.

North Husky Football has set up a donation button for the Hatt family on their website.

They say since they are a non-profit group, all the money donated will be given to the family.

For more information on how to donate click here.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments