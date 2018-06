Home Indiana Evansville North High School Orchestra Performs At Busch Stadium June 16th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

One local High School lit up the diamond in Saint Louis, this evening.

North High School Orchestra performed the National Anthem at the Chicago Cubs and Saint Louis Cardinals game. They performed live at Busch Stadium.

The teacher in charge of the Orchestra says she received a letter from the Cardinals a few weeks ago. She expressed it didn’t take her long to say yes.

Comments

comments