Home Indiana Evansville North High School Girls Golf Celebrates 5th State Title October 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The North High School Girls Golf team is once again the champions and they’re breaking records as well.

This is the team’s fourth state win in just five years, with the team posting a score of 297 in the final round, the lowest in girls state history.

A celebration kicked off this morning at 9:00AM complete with firetrucks and a pep rally.

We will have more on the celebration tonight on 44Sports.

Comments

comments