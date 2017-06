Seniors on the North Boys Golf team want to make their fourth straight trip to the state finals.

The Huskies also want to win their second consecutive regional title in Washington on Thursday.

But that’s not going to happen without consistency and composure on a course the team knows very well.

Catch regional highlights Thursday on 44News at 6.



