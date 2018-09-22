North Girls Golf Wins Regional, Memorial Advances

The North girls golf team won a fifth straight regional title after posting a 315 at Country Oaks Golf Club in Washington, In. Saturday afternoon.

Three of the top four finishers were Huskies, including senior Katelyn Skinner, who beat teammate Reagon Sohn in a playoff to win the individual title after both posted a five-over-par 77.

Memorial girls golf finished second as a team and will advance to the state meet at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, In.

The Tigers Mallory Russell shot a six-over-par 78 to take third in the individual honors.

Five other individual golfers advanced to the finals without a team, including four from the Tri-State.

Carly Frazier of Castle (81), Natalie Bohnert of Pike Central (81), Haley Schroeder of Jasper (83) and Claire Jones of Gibson Southern (83) will all participate in the state finals.

The first day of the state finals is Sept. 28, with groups teeing off at 8:30 a.m. ET.

For the full regional results, click HERE.

