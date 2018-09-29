North Girls Golf Wins 4th State Title

For the fourth time in the last five years, the Evansville North girls golf team is a state champion.

Senior Katelyn Skinner (+1), junior Abby Whittington (+2), freshman Faith Johnson (+2) and freshman Chloe Johnson (+4) combined to shoot a state-record 297 score in the final round.

As a result, the team’s 36-hole score of 605 was the second-best mark in tournament history and the best at Prairie View Golf Club since they started hosting the IHSAA state finals in 2014.

The previous mark was set by North at 618 back in 2016, while the state record of 604 was set by Carmel in 2013.

Individually, Skinner finished in a tie for state runner-up with a five-over-par 149.

Despite the Huskies tying for the lead after the first round, North found itself down two strokes going into the back nine.

The Huskies closed the gap and took a one stroke lead after 12 holes, but the biggest shift came on holes 13-15.

North’s lead ballooned from one stroke to 10 strokes after the top four golfers shot a combined three-under-par during that stretch.

Zionsville’s Annabelle Pancake triple bogeyed the 13th hole to contribute to the momentum swing.

That hole gave many golfers trouble throughout the weekend, finishing as the hardest on the course in terms of stroke average.

However, that did not stop Whittington from sinking her birdie putt on No. 13 after a triple bogey in round one.

She carded an eight-over-par 152 on the weekend, which resulted in a top 10 finish (T-9).

North would only drop three strokes to Zionsville the rest of the way to secure another state title.

The Memorial Tigers also completed their state tournament Saturday.

Junior Mallory Russell led the way for the Tigers with a seven-over-par 79 in the final round.

The team finished in 13th with a 727 score.

Several individuals also finished their state finals experience, including Castle’s Carly Frazier, who shot an eight-over-par 80 Saturday to finish T-40.

Gibson Southern’s Claire Jones (188) finished T-75, Pike Central’s Natalie Bohnert (190) finished 78th and Jasper’s Haley Schroeder (210) finished 94th.

North will hold a pep rally Monday morning to celebrate the program’s fourth state championship.

