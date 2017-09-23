North Girls Golf Wins Another Regional Title

The Huskies have won four straight regional titles and are one step away from completing the four-peat as back-to-back-to-back-to-back state champions.

Evansville North finished with a score of 310, which was 22 strokes ahead of Bedford North Lawrence in second place.

Memorial finished third and will join the other two teams at the state meet.

Hadley Walts, one of the senior Huskies golfers, took the individual regional crown with a 2-over-par 74.

The girls golf state finals are Sept. 29 and 30 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, IN.

