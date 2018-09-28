North Girls Golf Tied for First at State Finals

44News will have Round 2 coverage of Saturday’s final round on CBS44 at 10, and online at wevv.com/sports.

Sitting in first place after Round 1 of the state finals, the North Girls Golf team is going for its fourth state title in five years. The two-round tournament is playing at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

The Huskies are in a tie for first with Zionsville with 20-over par. North is led by senior Katelyn Skinner, who finished with a four-over, 76, and is tied for seventh overall. Freshmen Chloe Johnson and Destynie Sheridan finished one shot behind with five-over, 77, respectively. Junior Abby Whittington contributed a six-over, 78. Fellow freshman Faith Johnson capped North’s performance Friday with a 10-over, 82.

Two teams are within 12 shots of North and Zionsville. Third-place Homestead heads into Saturday’s final round 10 shots back with 30-over, while Carmel is 12 back with 32-over. Westfield junior Jocelyn Bruch is leading the field as an individual by five shots. She finished Round 1 with four-under.

Memorial is the other Tri-state team at the state finals. The Tigers sit in thirteenth of the 15-team field with 84-over. Memorial is led by junior Mallory Russell, who shot 84 with two birdies on the front nine.

The Tri-state has four individuals competing in Carmel this weekend.

Castle junior Carly Frazier is tied for 56th overall with 16-over.

Gibson Southern junior Claire Jones is tied for 69th overall with 21-over.

Pike Central senior Natalie Bohnert is tied for 72nd overall with 22-over.

Jasper senior Haley Schroeder is 95th overall with 36-over par.

