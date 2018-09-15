44News | Evansville, IN

North Girls Golf Grabs 7th Straight Sectional, Faith Johnson Wins Title

September 15th, 2018

The North Girls golf team showed its depth Saturday with all five golfers shooting a 75 or better in the program’s seventh straight sectional win.

After all of the teams tallied their scores, the Huskies posted a 288, which was a school record in the sectional.

Memorial and Castle also advanced as a team, with the Tigers shooting a 333 and the Knights shooting a 351.

As for the individual results, North’s Faith Johnson led the field with a one-under-par 69.

Two of Johnson’s teammates finished tied for second with a two-over-par 72, including twin sister Chloe Johnson.

Senior Katelyn Skinner was the other Husky to card a 72 on the day.

Memorial’s Mallory Russell finished fourth with a three-over-par 73.

North Posey’s Haylee Exline (83), Central’s Molly St. Clair (84), and Mt. Vernon’s Maggie Jones (88) all advanced to the regional without a team.

Regional play starts Sept. 22 at 8:30 a.m. ET on Washington’s Country Oaks Golf Club.

