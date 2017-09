Home Indiana Evansville North Girls Golf Goes for Fourth Straight State Title September 14th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

North Girls Golf is going for its fourth straight state title.

Ranked fourth in the state, the Huskies are preparing for sectionals this Saturday at Fendrich. The squad lost its first match in nearly three years earlier this season.

But that doesn’t mean north isn’t considered a top contender for another state title. To do so, North has to get past Zionsville, Westfield and Columbus North.



