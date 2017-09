Home Indiana Evansville North Girls Golf Eyes Tougher Competition Ahead of State Finals September 26th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

North Girls Golf is going for its fourth straight state title this weekend in Carmel.

The Huskies will compete at Prairie View Golf Club, a course the team knows well.



The squad lost its first match in nearly three years earlier this season to Indianapolis-area schools, like Westfield and Zionsville. So, North looks to maintain its dominance on the big stage.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments