North Girls Golf Celebrates 2018 State Title

A celebration caps off North Girls Golf’s fourth state title in five years.

The assembly happened Monday morning after the program made history at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Senior Katelyn Skinner (+1), junior Abby Whittington (+2), freshman Faith Johnson (+2) and freshman Chloe Johnson (+4) combined to shoot a state-record 297 score in the final round.

As a result, the team’s 36-hole score of 605 was the second-best mark in tournament history and the best at Prairie View Golf Club since they started hosting the IHSAA state finals in 2014.

The previous mark was set by North at 618 back in 2016, while the state record of 604 was set by Carmel in 2013.

The previous mark was set by North at 618 back in 2016, while the state record of 604 was set by Carmel in 2013.



