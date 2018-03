North will compete in its first regional in nearly two decades this weekend at Seymour High School.

The Huskies will face Center Grove Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The winner advances to the regional title game later that evening.

Senior captains Zach Mosteller and Ryan Huebner share why their reputation as underdogs isn’t defining their game plans of coming out with a victory.



