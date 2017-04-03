North Carolina Wins 2017 NCAA Championship
North Carolina defeats Gonzaga, 71-65, to win the program’s sixth national title and third under head coach Roy Williams.
April 3rd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports
