North Carolina Wins 2017 NCAA Championship

April 3rd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

North Carolina defeats Gonzaga, 71-65, to win the program’s sixth national title and third under head coach Roy Williams.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

