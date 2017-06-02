North Boys Golf Wins Sectional Title

The Evansville North boys golf team can add more hardware to the trophy case after taking the Mater Dei sectional and advancing to regionals.

The Huskies finished with a 1-over-par 289, led by Eric Brinker’s 4-under 68.

Brinker’s score was also the lowest individual round on the day and edged out Castle’s Adam Bratton by one stroke for the medal.

The Knights and Mater Dei will also advance to the next round as a team.

Washington will host regional play June 8-9 at Country Oaks Golf Club.

