44News | Evansville, IN

North Boys Golf Posts Convincing Sectional 3-Peat

North Boys Golf Posts Convincing Sectional 3-Peat

June 1st, 2018 Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Mater Dei, Memorial, North, Sports

Facebook Twitter

The North boys golf team finished IHSAA Sectional 24, hosted by Mater Dei, with a commanding 291 to win a third straight title.

Stewie Hobgood led the way with a 2-under-par 68 for the Huskies en route to a sectional medal.

The next closest team was Memorial, which finished with a 301 total team score.

Castle was the last team to advance after a fifth-man tiebreak gave them the edge over Mater Dei.

Both the Knights and Wildcats finished with a 302.

Isaac Rohleder and Eli Rohleder both advanced for Mater Dei as individuals after posting 1-under-par and 3-over-par scores, respectively.

Caleb Wassmer of North Posey also advanced with a 2-over-par 72.

Regional play starts June 7 at Country Oaks Golf Club in Montgomery, In.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.