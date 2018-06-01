North Boys Golf Posts Convincing Sectional 3-Peat

The North boys golf team finished IHSAA Sectional 24, hosted by Mater Dei, with a commanding 291 to win a third straight title.

Stewie Hobgood led the way with a 2-under-par 68 for the Huskies en route to a sectional medal.

The next closest team was Memorial, which finished with a 301 total team score.

Castle was the last team to advance after a fifth-man tiebreak gave them the edge over Mater Dei.

Both the Knights and Wildcats finished with a 302.

Isaac Rohleder and Eli Rohleder both advanced for Mater Dei as individuals after posting 1-under-par and 3-over-par scores, respectively.

Caleb Wassmer of North Posey also advanced with a 2-over-par 72.

Regional play starts June 7 at Country Oaks Golf Club in Montgomery, In.

