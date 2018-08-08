Home Sports Bosse North Basketball Standout Kolten Sanford Transfers to Bosse August 8th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Bosse

The paperwork is not yet completed for North standout sophomore Kolten Sanford to play basketball with the Bosse Bulldogs, but the incoming junior is already a student at Bosse, a school official confirmed with 44news.

Sanford average over 16 points per game in his second season with the Huskies, developing into one of the top players in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference.

His presence on the Bosse Bulldogs would help fill the void left by several graduating players, including Mekhi Lairy, Jaylin Chinn and DeAngelo Ware.

Bosse reached the state finals last season before falling 64-49 to Culver Academies.

