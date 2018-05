The Tri-State is split between a southern, Dixie or Delta climate & more Corn Belt climate. This shows up well in the mapping of the typically warmest 5-day period of the year (data courtesy of NOAA’s National Climatic Data Center):

Maximum temperatures for the year are typically around 95 in the north to upper 90s south of I-64.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments