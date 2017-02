Sure looks like a decent shot of cold air March 6-10 with highs 30s/40s, lows 18-23. Some snow is possible with a brief system around the 7th or 8th. Blooming Saucer & Star Magnolias, Bradford Pears & foliating crabapples will get nipped.

Overall, the trend is for below-normal temperatures March 3-17.

Late month looks WARM, however.

If we are going to get snow it will be a couple of instances in that March 3-17 period.

