Nonviolent Owensboro Hosts Peace Rally

Nonviolent Owensboro Hosts Peace Rally

September 20th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Along the banks of the Ohio, a group looking for peace gathered in Owensboro’s Smothers Park. They sang, heard speeches and worked toward a world that’s at peace.

It was the third annual Owensboro Peace Rally hosted by Nonviolent Owensboro. They were putting on this event one night before the International Peace Day.

The theme for this year is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 70. The UN signed the document 70 years ago and they want to hold up those ideals still.

Nonviolent Owensboro members find a lot of their inspiration from that doctrine. They believe in a world where every person can live without violence.

