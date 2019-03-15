Nonprofit Missing 25 Year Old Donated Van

A non-profit in Owensboro is looking to solve a mystery because one of their vehicles has disappeared. Center Piece’s gold 1994 Nissan Quest was picked up from the body shop on Friday and parked in the Center Piece parking lot locked with nothing in it.

When employees went to use it Tuesday morning, they realized it was gone. For non-profits, every dollar and donation counts; that missing van was a gift to Center Piece just last year.

Center Piece helps adults with special needs learn skills to help them get a job or live on their own. With the van now nowhere to be found the clients Center Piece serves are left confused.

Puzzle Pieces Executive Director Amanda Owen says, “I was trying to make light of the situation like ‘where’s our van?’ Because it’s very traumatizing and so I went there yesterday at Center Piece and I walked in and they’re like ‘where’s our van? When are we doing to get another one?’ It’s just a lot of anxiousness.”

Even more confusing, there’s only one key to this van and Center Piece has it. The van is used to travel in the community to volunteer, meet for lunch, or practice skills they’ve learned.

They’re hoping this mystery is solved soon or they will have to purchase a new van dipping into funds that would be used to support their programs.

