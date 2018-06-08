Home Indiana Evansville Non Violent Protest to be Held During State Convention June 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Indiana Republicans are gathering in Evansville for the party’s State Convention this weekend at the Ford Center. When they show up for Saturday’s ceremony they will be met with protest. Indivisible Evansville will protest in a peaceful march that’s slated to begin Saturday morning at 9.

The group is joining with gun control advocates and they plan to march from the C.K. Newsome Center to the Ford Center, where Republicans are holding the convention.

Organizers say their goal is to peacefully advocate for common sense gun control measures.

