Non-Violent Protest to be Held Concerning Owensboro Confederate Statue September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A non-violent protest is set to take place concerning a confederate monument at the courthouse in Owensboro. The group Nonviolent Owensboro says it will hold a silent 30-minute protest on Thursday, September 7th.

The group’s Facebook page says it wants the Confederate soldier statue move to a more appropriate location, where it sits at the Courthouse Square.

Signs supporting ideas such as humanity, dignity, and respect are encouraged at this protest.

The group plans to meet on the south side of the courthouse 30 minutes before the Fiscal Court meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.

