Non-Profit Organizations Found To Be At Risk

A recent survey found nonprofits in the tri-state are at risk of not being able to make it in the long term. Welborn Baptist Foundation released that information after surveying 160 nonprofit leaders in the greater Evansville area.

Nonprofit officials say they are important to the community, nonprofits contribute to the economy and help Hoosiers in a variety of ways. Although, the survey found a majority of nonprofits have limited resources, putting them at risk of not being able to last.

Welborn Baptist Foundation’s survey did find ways to strengthen the nonprofit sector. They encourage area organizations to increase collaboration, get more sources of funding, and form a strong board to directors. Officials say this is an important conversation to have because they view these results as a call to action.

“Nonprofits are often at risk because they are operating with small staffs, small numbers of staff. They have small budgets, and they need the community to come alongside them to understand them and support them while investing in them,” says Candice Perry, Nonprofit Excellence Officer for Welborn Baptist Foundation.

Perry says there’s a need for volunteers, funders, and donors.

To see the results of this survey, you can visit the Welborn Baptist Foundation website at www.welbornfdn.org.

