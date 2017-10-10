Non-Profit Groups Surprised to Receive Funding From 2018 Budget
It was a nice surprised for 16 non-profit groups in Evansville. Those groups will be getting some money set aside in the 2018 Evansville Budget.
City Council was initially going to cut funding from these groups but voted against it at Monday’s meeting.
SWIRCA and More is one of the groups set to receive money. The group is grateful for the money they’ll receive, but just three years ago SWIRCA was receiving about $50,000 a year from the city. Two years ago that funding was cut in half, and even more was cut last year.
“When you’re in a non-for-profit setting, any amount of money especially any decrease in funding is very significant on staff,” said Kristen Hood, SWIRCA Healthy Aging Director. “But programs that we are doing as well.”
Below is the 16 non-profit groups sets to receive funding:
- Evansville African American Museum – $14,000
- Arts Council of SW Indiana – $4,500
- Children’s Center for Dance Education – $1,000
- Echo Housing Corporation – $3,000
- Keep Evansville Beautiful – $3,000
- Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville – $14,000
- I69 Bridgelink – $11,000
- Leadership Evansville – $5,000
- Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra – $5,500
- WNIN Tri-State Public Media, Inc. – $3,000
- Reitz Home Preservation Society – $7,000
- SWIRCA and More, Inc. – $13,500
- Evansville Symphonic Band – $4,500
- United Neighborhoods of Evansville – $48,000 (Grant administered by Department of Metropolitan Development)
- Vanderburgh Humane Society – $1,500
- Youth Leadership Grants – $3,000 (Grant administered by City Clerk)
- Youth Resources – $9,500
- Youth Sports – $13,500 (Grant administered by City Clerk)