Non-Profit Groups Surprised to Receive Funding From 2018 Budget

Evansville, Indiana

It was a nice surprised for 16 non-profit groups in Evansville. Those groups will be getting some money set aside in the 2018 Evansville Budget.

City Council was initially going to cut funding from these groups but voted against it at Monday’s meeting.

SWIRCA and More is one of the groups set to receive money. The group is grateful for the money they’ll receive, but just three years ago SWIRCA was receiving about $50,000 a year from the city. Two years ago that funding was cut in half, and even more was cut last year.

“When you’re in a non-for-profit setting, any amount of money especially any decrease in funding is very significant on staff,” said Kristen Hood, SWIRCA Healthy Aging Director. “But programs that we are doing as well.”

Below is the 16 non-profit groups sets to receive funding:

Evansville African American Museum – $14,000

Arts Council of SW Indiana – $4,500

Children’s Center for Dance Education – $1,000

Echo Housing Corporation – $3,000

Keep Evansville Beautiful – $3,000

Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville – $14,000

I69 Bridgelink – $11,000

Leadership Evansville – $5,000

Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra – $5,500

WNIN Tri-State Public Media, Inc. – $3,000

Reitz Home Preservation Society – $7,000

SWIRCA and More, Inc. – $13,500

Evansville Symphonic Band – $4,500

United Neighborhoods of Evansville – $48,000 (Grant administered by Department of Metropolitan Development)

Vanderburgh Humane Society – $1,500

Youth Leadership Grants – $3,000 (Grant administered by City Clerk)

Youth Resources – $9,500

Youth Sports – $13,500 (Grant administered by City Clerk)

