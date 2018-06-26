Home Indiana Nominees Announced For SIAC Athlete of the Year June 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Many athletes went above and beyond expectation this year but only one male and female can be this year’s SIAC Athlete of the Year.

Members of the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference joined together Tuesday give their nominations for the ninth annual award which will be revealed at this year’s Celebration of Champions. The named sponsor for this year’s event is again Banterra Bank.

Lekita Hart says, “These kids a lot of them are multi-sports, they’re participating in maybe a fall, a winter and a spring and so when you talk about the enrollment in your school and how many kids that are actually involved in the sport. To be able to select one from your school. It’s just an accomplishment and an honor to be named the most outstanding athlete in your school.”

The Celebration of Champions will be held on July 29th at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center.

