Nominations Now Open for EVSC Hall of Fame

Nominations for community members that make a significant difference in their communities are open for EVSC’s Hall of Fame.

The EVSC Hall of Fame honors distinguished EVSC alumni who exemplify outstanding achievement in their life’s work and honors non-EVSC alumni who make a positive impact on public education in the greater community.

The Hall of Fame aims to inspire EVSC students to seek excellence in their own education and careers. It is intended to emphasize the importance of service in the community.

The nominations deadline for the 2018 Class of the Hall of Fame is October 1st. Honorees will be announced in October and a gala ceremony honoring the inductees will take place in March.

Click here to fill out the online nomination form and to see a list of past recipients.

Forms can also be picked up at the EVSC Administration Building, located at 951 Walnut Street.

