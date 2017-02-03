Home Kentucky Nominations Being Accepted For 2017 Kentucky Outstanding Civic Education Leadership Award February 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Kentucky Outstanding Civic Education Leadership Award. This award recognizes educators, school administrators, legislators and community leaders who promote civic learning to teach students the importance of being engaged citizens.

The award winner will received a $1,000 cash prize to be used to further their civic learning initiatives. One finalist will be picked from every Kentucky High School Athletic Association region and each will receive a $250 award.

During the KHSAA Boy’s Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament in Lexington, the award winner and finalist will be recognized. An Elizabethtown High School teacher, Corey Yates, received the 2016 Kentucky Outstanding Civic Education Leadership Award. Yates leads his students in civic learning initiatives like community improvement proposals to the city council, mock trial, and a learning experience on the penal code at a local jail. He receive $1,000 to continue his efforts.

This award is part of Secretary of State Alison Grimes’ continued efforts to improve civic engagement in the Commonwealth. Grimes travels across the Commonwealth to promote increased engagement, bridging participation gaps, and restoring trust in public institutions such as government and media.

Application and nomination forms along with more information can be found at Kentucky Sec. of State. The deadline for nominations and submissions is March 3rd.

