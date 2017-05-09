Home Indiana Nominations Being Accepted for 2017 Golden Hoosier Award May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 Golden Hoosier Award. The award, which began in 2008, honors Hoosier senior citizens for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities. This award is considered one of the highest honors given by the State of Indiana to senior citizens.

To be eligible for the Golden Hoosier Award, you must be an Indiana resident 65 or older, and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years.

For nomination forms, visit Golden Hoosier Award.

Applications must be electronically submitted no later than Wednesday, May 24th.

2017 Golden Hoosier Awards will be presented to the honorees on June 23rd at a ceremony in the Indiana Statehouse.

