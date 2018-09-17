Noel-The Musical Coming to Victory Theatre

A Christmas-themed musical is coming to the Tri-State and tickets are about to go on sale.

“Noel-The Musical” will be at the Victory theatre on December 7th.

The story, set in modern day London, is about a young girl preparing for her starring role in her school’s Christmas play when her mother suddenly disappears. She keeps it a secret and embarks on a quest to find her.

The show is the creation of Eoin Colfer and Liam Bates. Eoin is a New York Times bestselling author who has achieved international acclaim for his successful series of children’s books “Artemis Fowl”, which have sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

Liam Bates is an Irish composer, orchestrator, and conductor who has won both a Promax Gold Award and the John McCabe Prize. He has composed music and songs for movies such as Don Juan De Marco, Leap Year, Last Passenger and Earthbound.

Tickets for “Noel- The Musical” go on sale September 21st at 10:00AM.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or by calling (800) 745-3000.

Comments

comments