Marginal to Slight Risk Overnight-Early Tuesday Morning….Severe Event/Outbreak Part of Area Possible Sat. Night-Sun. AM

Squall line of t’storms will pass through the Tri-State generally 3a-8a tonight-tomorrow morning.

Conditions are favorable for a strong, large, long-lived tornado over central/southern Missouri this evening tonight with a few other tornadoes of lesser magnitude in an outbreak of severe weather from western Illinois to Arkansas to eastern Kansas to southern Iowa. Large hail & damaging winds are also likely.

The storm system is trending stronger & deeper with a nice plume of unstable air with impressive shear & dynamics way to the north.

Here Marginal Risk (isolated severe) of severe weather is setting up basically near & west of U.S. 41. The Slight Risk (scattered severe) covers part of Clay, Wayne, Hamilton & Saline counties.

The only thing preventing our area from being in a solid Slight Risk is recycling of more stable air from surface high over the southeast U.S., cutting overall CAPE. However, shear parameters will be high & low-level jet will be roaring in from the Gulf at +70 mph.

Temperatures will rise ahead of the line to 62-68 with howling south winds that will increase to 25-40 mph around dusk, then 25-45 mph with a few gusts to 50 mph after midnight. Wind Advisory criteria may be reached.

A few severe gusts (+58 mph) are possible with the squall line in Illinois, with isolated severe gust or two possible along & west of the U.S. 41 corridor before it weakens. Outside of any severe gust or outside of any of the risk zone, the winds with the line will be no different than those ahead of it.

Tornado threat is very, very low, as is hail threat (any size).

0.75-1.25″ of rainfall is likely tonight-Tuesday morning.

NOAA Storm Prediction Center outlook:

Mapping & the NAM 3 km data courtesy of Levi Cohen:

We are still looking toward the potential severe weather event/outbreak here or nearby either Saturday night-Sunday morning or Sunday night-Monday morning.

It appears that it is looking to unfold more like Saturday night-Sunday morning with the best potential over our western Kentucky & perhaps are far southern Illinois counties. SPC has all of our western Kentucky counties already in Slight Risk for severe weather for this period.

Parameters continues to support some sort of event/outbreak.

Examining similar model & synoptic set-ups, analog data shows probability of overall severe outbreak & individual severe threats (mapping & data courtesy of St. Louis University) for next weekend:

10 reports of severe weather within 110 km of a grid point:

Tornado threat:

Significant, long-track tornado threat:

Significant high wind threat:

