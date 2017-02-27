Nocturnal Severe Weather Event/Outbreak Tuesday Night-Early Wednesday Morning

With strengthening low-level jet & warm front pass through tonight, scattered showers & some t’storms are likely overnight-early Tuesday. Isolated small hail is possible. The best rainfall coverage will be south of the Ohio River. Temperatures will rise tonight from around 51 this evening to 61 by tomorrow 7 a.m. Some patchy dense fog is possible.

This will be followed by a windy, warm Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies & highs 68-75. South to south-southwest winds will run 20-35 mph, especially in the mid- to late-afternoon.

At this point, it still appear little, if anything, will get going (t’storm-wise) until after midnight. They should blossom quickly as perhaps a few renegade supercells/supercell clusters followed by a squall line of t’storms with embedded meso-vortices, LEWPs & supercells. All threat are on the table, though damaging gusts are the main threat. Some tornadoes are possible with the potential of an isolated strong tornado. A couple t’storms may produce large hail 1-2″ in diameter. General timing of severe threat is 12 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Temperatures should hang in the 60s to 70 Tuesday night & locally-heavy rainfall still looks possible (up to 3″, mainly over western Kentucky).

With this occurring when it is dark & when many of you will be sleeping, be weather aware (especially since there is the potential of some tornadoes)! Have a way to get warnings if you are asleep from our app or NOAA Weather Radio.

The next potential of any severe weather would be next Monday.

Chad Evans



