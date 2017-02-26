Latest Data Strongly Suggests Nocturnal Severe Weather Event Tuesday Night-Early Wednesday Morning

Latest data shows a highly-suitable set-up for nocturnal severe weather event Tuesday overnight-early Wednesday morning.

It appears that the severe threat should set up in the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. time frame, based on current trends & information.

Strong forcing with +110 mph upper jet streak & diffluence combined with +65 mph mid-level flow from the west-southwest with +65 mph low-level jet & 60 mph flow at 2500′ from the south in a moist, unstable airmass support mixed modes of supercells, supercell clusters & line segments, followed by perhaps a squall line (along or just ahead of the actual surface cold front). In this case, all modes of severe weather would be possible, including some tornadoes.

Analysis suggests that the surface instability (CAPE) will peak +1500 J/kg after midnight with temperatures unusually warm in the 66-71 range with howling south-southwest winds at 25-35 mph.

Should these current ensemble parameters continue to be forecast, an upgrade to Enhanced Slight is a very high likelihood for our area. This risk would likely extend southwestward into Arkansas & parts of Missouri.

Locally-heavy rainfall is also possible, mainly south of the Ohio River. +2″ amounts may occur in places.

We shall wait & see how this evolves, but just be weather-aware about the potential of severe weather during the night-early morning of Tuesday-Wednesday.

This would all occur after any scattered showers & a few t’storms exit Tuesday morning with a windy, warm afternoon with highs 68-75 (with partly to mostly cloudy skies).

4-5 a.m. 3km NAM projection:

Projections around 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. (NAM 3km model data courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue & WxBell):

Model clearly shows cores of 60-70 mph wind gusts (reddish color & tan/gray cores) in this snap shot from early Wednesday morning (model data courtesy of Dr. Ryan Maue & WxBell):

CIPS analog data (top 3 best matches to this system in regards to severe potential: 2/28/2012, 2/13/2008, 3/14/1989)……………map with % of top 15 analogs exceeding one severe reported with 11o km of grid point. So, it shows in the past areas that had the greatest number of severe weather reports with a similar set-up blended into latest model data.

