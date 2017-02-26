Nocturnal Severe Threat, More Spring Warmth….Then Some Snow?

TODAY-MONDAY……..

Today will feature increasing clouds with increasing southeast to south winds & highs of 48-57 (51 Evansville area) after temperatures well down into the 20s area-wide this morning with a heavy frost.

Some scattered showers are possible late tonight-Monday morning with the greatest coverage & amounts of rainfall south of the Ohio River. Totals of trace to 0.15″ are likely from north to south with a couple/few hundreths of an inch perhaps in the Evansville area.

This will be followed by mostly cloudy skies Monday afternoon with highs of 51-61 (55 Evansville).

As the warm front makes the final push through Monday night-Tuesday morning, a wave of rainfall is possible. 0.25-0.40″ rainfall is possible from that round. Areas of fog are possible.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY………….

Tuesday looks windy (SSW winds to 33 mph) & warm with mostly cloudy skies & highs 67-74. Multi-model t’storms are likely Tuesday evening-night with lines segments, supercells & supercell cluster with SLIGHT RISK of severe weather as temperatures remain in the 60s to 70. Final round of t’storms (squall line) is possible early Wednesday morning with SLIGHT RISK of severe weather. Be weather aware, given the fact that the storms will tend to occur & pass when it is dark.

Locally-heavy rainfall of up to 3″ is possible over western Kentucky.

After this, temperatures will fall Wednesday into the 40s & 50s. It may clear briefly in the morning, followed by low clouds & gusty west to northwest winds Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY-NEXT MONDAY NIGHT……………..

40s & 50s will dominate Thursday-Friday with lows in the 20s & 30s, followed by 60s to possibly 70s next weekend. It looks dry until Monday when a strong cold front will pass. Severe weather is looking possible. Unidirectional wind profiles support a linear situation (squall line) with wind threat. Temperatures should tank late Monday-Monday night into the 40s, then 20s.

MONDAY NIGHT-MARCH 31……………….

After this it looks sharply colder in the March 6-14 period. Highs will be dominated by 30s & some 40s with lows in the 20s. A couple nights may see 18-23. I cannot rule out a couple of rounds of brief snowfall, given the clippers/shortwaves upstream embedded in the upper trough over the area. Some accumulation would not surprise me in analyzing analog data in this pattern.

Colder pattern should abate after March 17 with a continued signal warmer-than-normal temperatures dominating to March 31.

Although precipitation looks normal to March 6, below-normal precipitation appears to be dominant the rest of March.

